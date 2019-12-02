Russia’s Vladimir Kramnik to play at 2019 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

The 2019 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, which is also called King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Championship, will be hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow between December 25 and 30 and has $1 million up for grabs in prize money.

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The World’s 14th Chess Champion, Vladimir Kramnik of Russia, will participate in the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship due later this month in Russia, the press service of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) announced on Monday.

Kramnik stated on January 29 this year, after the Chess Super Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, his decision to wrap up his chess career. He finished the traditional super tournament, held in the Netherlands this year between January 12 and 27, in the last 14th place, sharing it with Dutch chess player Jordan Van Foreest.

The 44-year-old Russian chess player is currently ranked 18th in the FIDE Rankings of the world’s best chess players.

Born in the Russian southern resort city of Tuapse, Kramnik held the title of the Classical World Chess Champion between 2000 and 2006 and was also the undisputed World Chess Champion within this period.

In 2006 he won the famous reunification match defeating Bulgaria's Veselin Topalov, but in September 2007 Kramnik yielded his world championship’s crown to Viswanathan Anand of India.