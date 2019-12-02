Russia-Belgium match to set pace of 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg — sports official

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. Twenty-four national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against Belgium (in St. Petersburg on June 13), Finland (in St. Petersburg on June 17) and Denmark (in Copenhagen on June 22).

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A match between the national football teams of Russia and Belgium next June will set the pace of all matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Russia’s St. Petersburg, Alexei Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, told TASS on Monday.

"We could have organized any match at any date, but it is certainly good that home matches of the Russian national football team will be played right at the beginning as they will set a particular pace," Sorokin said in an interview with TASS.

"We knew that the first match [of the Russian team] was impossible to be scheduled for June 12 [the opening day of the championship]," he continued. "It is extremely good that the [Russia-Belgium] match will be played the following day."

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup opens on June 12 in Italy’s Rome with a match between hosts Italy and Turkey.

"There are currently no predictions about the attendance of football fans of the Belgian and Finnish teams at the matches in St. Petersburg, but we expect them to make between 20 and 30% [of the stadium’s capacity]," Sorokin said. "No one will be able to tell the exact figure at the moment, because the tickets will be redistributed, while the national federations are currently in their second window of ticket sales for the championship. I believe that the number of tickets may be very significant."

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.