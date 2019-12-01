Demand for Russian team’s Euro-2020 games in St. Petersburg exceeds number of tickets

BUCHAREST, December 1. /TASS/. The number of requests already filed for tickets to Russian national football team’s UEFA Euro-2020 group stage games in St. Petersburg exceeds by far the stadium’s capacity, Russian Football Union President Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. A total of 24 national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against with Belgium (St. Petersburg, June 13), Finland (St. Petersburg, June 17) and Denmark (Copenhagen, June 22).

"The stadium would have been filled to capacity even if it the Welsh team had been chosen," Dyukov said. "The number of requests filed for games in St. Petersburg exceeds by far the number of seats [at the stadium]. I’d rather prefer us not beginning the tournament with the game against Belgium, but we will play two games in St. Petersburg, and this gives us a certain advantage."

The maximum capacity of the St. Petersburg stadium is about 68,000 people.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets, who oversees matters devoted to culture and sport in the Russian government and chairs the supervisory board of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2020, said the Russian national team would do its best to show a beautiful game to local crowds.

"I’m sure that the tournament will become a true holiday of football," Golodets said. "Let me remind you that St. Petersburg hosts three group stage games, two of them with the participation of our national team."

"We are convinced that the Russian national team will do its best to demonstrate a spectacular, skilled and goal-scoring game. We will support our team," she added.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.