St. Petersburg fully ready to host Euro-2020 games — authorities

ST. PETERSBURG, November 30. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg has resolved all organizational issues and is ready to host games of the UEFA Euro-2020 football tournament, the city governor’s press service said on Saturday.

The statement was made following a meeting between St. Petersburg Deputy Governor Vladimir Kirillov and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Bucharest.

"Vladimir Kirillov told the UEFA chief about St. Petersburg’s readiness to hold Euro-2020 games. He said all organizational issues had been solved and residents of St. Petersburg were looking forward to this football holiday," the press service said in a statement.

The creation of two fan zones has been coordinated. The first one will be created on the Konyushennaya Square in downtown St. Petersburg. The other one will be set up on the city’s iconic Palace Square, but will be used occasionally and for a limited period of time.

Vladimir Kirillov also announced that the authorities will hold a concert in the run-up to the tournament, with the participation of Russian star conductor, Artistic Director of the Mariinsky Theater Valery Gergiev.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.