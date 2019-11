BUCHAREST, November 30. /TASS/. The national team of Russia will face Belgium in St. Petersburg in the first group stage match of UEFA Euro 2020, as it was reported at the final tournament draw underway in Bucharest.

The first group stage game will be held on June 13.

Russia to play Denmark at UEFA Euro 2020 in Copenhagen on June 22.

Finland has become a third team in Group B to play the national team of Russia.