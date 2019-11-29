Russian sports chief voices concern over situation with All-Russia Athletics Federation

Former RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin submitted a letter of resignation on November 23 in view of accusations against him and three more RusAF officials for their alleged interference into an investigation of a case involving Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko. Yulia Tarasenko was appointed the acting president of RusAF.

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS, Veronika Sovetova/. The Russian Sports Ministry has no right interfering in the election process of the new executive management of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), but will be closely monitoring the situation, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Friday.

"The candidate for this post must be working for the federation in a full-time mode, this person must be a professional, who knows well the whole sports industry," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS. "This must be a person, who has vast experience in this sphere."

"We [the Sports Ministry] will be now studying jointly [with RusAF] the candidacies for this post," he continued.

"But it goes without any doubt that the [Russian Sports] Ministry has no right interfering in the election process," Kolobkov added.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) a day earlier. According to the World Athletics statement last week, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov recommended RusAF on November 25 to resort to the complete reshuffle of the administration of the national track and field athletics body.

ROC President Pozdnyakov urged an extraordinary reporting and election conference as soon as possible to make a complete reshuffle in the administration of RusAF and to announce an early termination of powers of the current RusAF Presidium.

Kolobkov said that the Russian Sports Ministry was deeply concerned with the recent developments regarding RusAF.

"The ministry is seriously concerned with the recent developments [regarding RusAF]," Kolobkov said. "This is why a decision was made to convene an extraordinary reporting and election conference of RusAF."

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.

World Athletics allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.