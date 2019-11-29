Russian sports chief hopes for national team’s full-fledged representation at Olympics

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS, Veronika Sovetova/. Russian athletes are most likely to participate in all sports disciplines of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan if they pass the qualifiers, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Friday.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

"I am sure that the global sports movement does not need this [Russia’s ban from Olympics] at all," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS. "Moreover, we are holding leading positions in numerous sports disciplines."

"I believe that our athletes will take part in all Olympic sports disciplines, which they will qualify for," he continued.

"I do understand what athletes may be thinking about at the moment and what their families are talking about. But we need to continue preparing for the Games," Kolobkov said. "We have the team and we must be solving the problems."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

The new international standard on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.