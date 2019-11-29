World’s skiing federation FIS set to implement in full WADA’s decision regarding Russia

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation (FIS) is set to follow a decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee regarding the recently recommended sanctions against Russian sports, FIS said in a statement on Friday.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested barring Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

"With regard to the Compliance of the Russian National Anti-Doping Agency, WADA recently issued a press release stating that the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) has recommend to the WADA Executive Board the non-compliance of RUSADA and to apply strong consequences against them and the WADA Executive Board will meet on 9th December," the statement from FIS reads.

"Thereafter FIS will apply the applicable sanctions defined in the World Anti-Doping Code, which may preclude Russia hosting and applying for FIS World Championships and Major Events; and Russian athletes and their support personnel who are implicated in any way by the non-compliance will not be eligible to participate in FIS major events," the statement added.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The new international standard on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.