FC CSKA Moscow loses chances for Europa League play-off after tie with Ludogorets

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. FC CSKA Moscow tied 1:1 with Bulgaria's FC Ludogorets in the fifth match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. The match took place at the VEB-Arena in Moscow.

CSKA's Fyodor Chalov scored a goal during the 76th minute, and Claudiu Keseru scored a goal for Ludogorets during the 66th minute.

In the first group stage macth of the UEFA Europa League, CSKA lost 1:5 to Ludogorets.

In another Group H match, Hungary's Ferencvaros tied 2:2 with Spain's Espanyol. David Siger (23th minute) and Michal Skvarka (90+1 minute, penalty) scored goals for Ferencvaros. Oscar Melendo (31th minute) and Sergi Darder (90+6 minute) scored goals for Espanyol.

FC CSKA Moscow is currently in the fourth place un Group H with 2 points. Spain's Espanyol is in the first place with 11 points, followed by Bulgaria's Ludogorets with 7 points and Hungary's Ferencvaros with 6 points.