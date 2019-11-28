FC Krasnodar beats Basel in group stage of UEFA Europa League

KRASNODAR, November 28. /TASS/. FC Krasnodar has defeated Switzerland's FC Basel 1:0 in the fifth match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. The two teams met in Krasnodar in front of 22,826 spectators.

Krasnodar's Ari scored the only goal in the match from penalty during the 72nd minute. In the added time to the second time, he received the second yellow card and had to leave the field.

In another match in Group C, Spain's Getafe defeated Turkey's Trabzonspor 1:0. In this match, Getafe's Jaime Mate scored the only goal during the 50th minute.

This is FC Krasnodar's third victory in the current round of the UEFA Europa League. The team is currently in the third place in Group C with 9 points, followed by Turkey's Trabzonspor with 1 point. FC Basel is in the first place in Group C with 10 points, and Spain's Getafe is second with 9 points.

In the sixth match of the group stage, FC Krasnodar will play against Getafe, and FC Basel will play against Trabzonspor. Both matches will take place on December 12.