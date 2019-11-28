Russian basketball clean of doping-abuse cases, says sports official

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

"We have never had problems with doping abuse and I hope that we will never have them in the future," Kirilenko said.

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. The Russian Basketball Federation (RBF) has never encountered cases of doping abuse and they must be definitely avoided in the future, RBF President Andrei Kirilenko told TASS on Thursday.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

The Russian basketball chief also said that in case the WADA Executive Committee rules in favor of the recommended sanctions, Russia will have to withdraw its earlier submitted bid on hosting the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

"This bid will be under a questions if we are speaking about one of the provisions in the recommendation that stipulates a ban on holding sports tournaments," Kirilenko said.

The RBF president also said that the Russian national men’s basketball team keeps preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics qualifying stage next year.

The Russian national men’s basketball team will play matches next June in the Croatian city of Split in a bid to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo’s Japan. Russia has been placed in Group A alongside Germany and Mexico. Group B lists hosts Croatia, Brazil and Tunisia. Top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals and the eventual winner of the tournament in Croatia will qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

"If we speak about the men’s national team and its chances to qualify for the Olympics, we must first understand who would be physically fit and ready to go," Kirilenko said. "We will be playing in a very tough group."

"The [2020] qualifiers brought together four national teams of approximately the same level and they are Croatia, Brazil, Germany and us [Russia]," the RBF president said.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.

The Russian national basketball team finished the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which was hosted by China between August 31 and September 15, in 12th place out of 32 teams.

Having reached the second round of the group stage competitions of the 2019 World Cup, the Russian team earned the right to play in one of the four qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Six national teams will be playing in each of the four qualifying competitions, which will be held between July 6 and 20, 2020.