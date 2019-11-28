Russian Olympic Committee rules out talks on neutral-flag participation at 2020 Olympics

"There must be no talks at all about a neutral flag," Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said. "The Russian Olympic Committee is not a subject to any investigation or claims from any international sports organization, including the International Olympic Committee [IOC] and WADA."

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian national team’s participation under a neutral flag at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo should not be a subject of any discussion, the Russian Olympic chief said on Thursday.

"The Russian Olympic Committee will be forming its national team in line with the supreme document, which is the Olympic Charter," he told the ROC session in Moscow on Thursday.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.

Pozdnyakov informed that the Russian Olympic Committee had allocated about 900 million rubles (over $14 million) this year to finance the training and preparation programs of Russian athletes for the Olympic Games in 2020 and 2022.

"This year, the Russian Olympic Committee carried on with the implementation of assistance programs for the training of Russian athletes, who are viewed as candidates for the national team, and for ensuring the Russian delegation’s participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing," he continued.

"In less than a one-year period, the ROC Executive Committee has studied 67 applications from Russian national sports federations," the ROC president reported. "As a result, we have purchased for the sports federations’ needs a large amount of equipment, sports gear and accessories, which are necessary to provide a qualitative training process."

"The overall amount of the financial assistance within the framework of these two programs have reached 900 million rubles," Pozdnyakov stated.

"We have reimbursed all costs regarding medical assistance to athletes and paid for services of foreign specialists, who work [in Russia] in three winter and 13 summer sports disciplines," he said.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested barring Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

ROC President Pozdnyakov also said that the Committee would do everything possible to protect interests of the national track and field athletes and help with the reformations within the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF).

"We will do everything that we can to protect interests of our athletes and to make reformations in the federation [RusAF] as well," Pozdnyakov said.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22 its decision to suspend the reinstatement process of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) a day earlier.

RusAF’s suspension with World Athletics

According to the World Athletics statement last week, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.

The World Athletics allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.