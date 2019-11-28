Russian national football team down one place in new FIFA World Ranking list

Russia is now holding 38th place with 1,470 points. This year the national team played 10 international fixtures and they were all qualifiers for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup — in March, Russia lost to Belgium 1-3 and defeated Kazakhstan 4-0; in June, Russia beat San Marino and Cyprus (9-0 and 1-0 respectively); in September, the team routed Scotland (2-1) and Kazakhstan (1-0); in October, the Russian footballers blanked Scotland 4-0 and then blazed past Cyprus 5-0.

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian national team dropped one place in the rating list of national football squads compared to the last month’s rankings, according to the new FIFA World Ranking list published on Thursday.

Playing two international fixtures this month, the Russian team lost again to Belgium 1-4 at home and then enjoyed a confident 5-0 away win over San Marino.

The national team of Belgium remains in the top of the new FIFA World Ranking with 1,765 points, followed by reigning world champions France (1,733 points) in 2nd place and Brazil with 1,712 points in 3rd place.

"The top five remains unchanged and there is only one change in the top ten, with Croatia (6th, up 1) climbing for the second successive edition at the expense of Portugal (7th, down 1)," the world’s governing football body said in its statement on Thursday.

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, France and Brazil are: 4th England (1,661 points); 5th Uruguay (1,645 points); 6th Croatia (1,642); 7th Portugal (1,639); 8th Spain (1,636); 9th Argentina (1,623) and 10th Colombia (1,622).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be published on December 19, 2019.