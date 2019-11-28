Russian team to participate in 2020 Youth Olympics without restrictions

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes will take part in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland’s Lausanne without any restrictions whatsoever, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Thursday.

"Switzerland is hosting Winter Youth Olympics," Pozdnyakov said speaking at the ROC session in Moscow. "This tournament will be a final test for candidates to the senior squad of the national team."

"The team of Russian young athletes will be participating in this tournament without any restrictions whatsoever," Pozdnyakov added.

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games will be held in Switzerland’s Lausanne between January 9 and 22.