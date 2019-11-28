Russian team to participate in 2020 Youth Olympics without restrictions

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes will take part in the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland’s Lausanne without any restrictions whatsoever, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Thursday.
"Switzerland is hosting Winter Youth Olympics," Pozdnyakov said speaking at the ROC session in Moscow. "This tournament will be a final test for candidates to the senior squad of the national team."
"The team of Russian young athletes will be participating in this tournament without any restrictions whatsoever," Pozdnyakov added.
The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games will be held in Switzerland’s Lausanne between January 9 and 22.
The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.
Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.