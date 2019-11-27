Zenit St. Petersburg defeats Lyon in UEFA Champions League

ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club defeated France’s Lyon 2:0 in UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

The game at the Gazprom Arena stadium in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg was attended by 51,183 spectators. Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Ceferin and Russian Football Union President Alexander Dyukov were among those who watched the game.

The goals were scored by Artem Dzyuba (43’) and Magomed Ozdoyev (83’).

The victory brought Zenit to the second place in Group G with seven points gathered in five matches, followed by Lyon with the same result. Germany’s Leipzig holds the top spot (9 points in four games). Portugal’s Benfica is fourth, scoring three points in four games. Leipzig will face Benfica later in the day.

In the final round of the group stage, Zenit will face Benfica and Lyon will take on Leipzig. Both games will take place on December 10.