{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
DOPING SCANDAL IN RUSSIAN SPORTS

Possible WADA sanctions not applicable to Europe championships, World Cups - RUSADA

Russia might be barred from all major international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Possible WADA sanctions against the Russian sports will not be applicable to national athletes competing in European championships, World Cups and other less important international events, a senior Russian anti-doping official said on Wednesday.

"Today, at a session of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA), lots of questions were asked to Chair of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) Jonathan Taylor, and this is what he said: the possible WADA sanctions will not affect European Championships, World Cups and events of lower profile, because they are not listed as Major Event Organizers," Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya said.

"Therefore, Russians will be allowed to compete under the national flag at European championships and World Cups," she continued. "We can also said that Russians will not have to comply with some stricter anti-doping regulations, access to them will be granted under the regular procedure. At least, this is how it is supposed to be at present."

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all major international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies discovered in the 2012-2915 data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Tags
Doping scandal in Russian sports
Zenit St. Petersburg defeats Lyon in UEFA Champions League
The goals were scored by Artem Dzyuba (43’) and Magomed Ozdoyev (83’)
Read more
Zelensky calls relations with Russia ‘very challenging’
The Ukrainian leader recalled that he had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday
Read more
Aeroflot to open direct flights to Goa, Singapore
Aeroflot will switch international flights to new terminal at Sheremetyevo from January 2020, according to the CEO
Read more
Russia to reinforce its military base in Tajikistan with latest jamming station
The latest station’s equipment makes it possible to set up as many as 100 radio interference posts
Read more
Russia to start mass deliveries of T-90M main battle tanks to troops
The serial production of BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with the Berezhok combat module will begin in the near future too
Read more
Kiev says will pump Russian transit gas to storages in 2020 if no transit contract signed
The current contracts on gas supplies to and transit via Ukraine expire on December 31
Read more
Gas transit talks between Russia and Ukraine to have positive result — Intesa
Board Chairman of the Banca Intesa Antonio Fallico said that he is "confident the situation will be resolved positively but risks should be taken into consideration"
Read more
Two Russian strategic bombers fly over neutral waters of Sea of Japan and East China Sea
During their flight, the long-range aircraft were escorted by the crews of Su-35S fighter jets and an A-50 long-range radar surveillance plane
Read more
Press review: Turkey concedes in dispute over S-400s and tensions on the rise in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, November 25
Read more
Press review: Opposition wins big in Hong Kong and EU mulls backing Palestinian state
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 26
Read more
Legendary Soviet spy Gohar Vartanian dies aged 93
The work of Gohar Vartanian and her husband during the 1943 Tehran Conference inspired the 1981 Soviet-French-Swiss political thriller Teheran 43
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Kazakhstan mulling joining Power of Siberia 2 project
The project is currently under consideration and negotiations, First Vice Minister of Energy Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said
Read more
US urges Central Asian countries to avoid developing relations with Russia — Lavrov
The top diplomat said that Moscow and Washington were pushing ahead with cooperation on a number of tracks, including Syria
Read more
Kiev sent draft gas transit contracts to Gazprom — Ukraine’s Energy Ministry
Signing a gas transit contract with Gazprom is a priority for Ukraine, according to the minister
Read more
Lavrov: Kurds’ interest in Sochi memorandum ebbing as US troops return to northern Syria
When commenting on reports that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces accused Turkey of planning to violate the Sochi memorandum, the Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow did not have information that would prove that
Read more
Russia hands over two Mi-8MT multirole helicopters, radars to Kyrgyzstan for free
Russia signed an inter-governmental agreement with Kyrgyzstan several years ago on providing military and technical assistance to the Kyrgyz army
Read more
Russian space agency plans to place telescopes on Moon to track dangerous asteroids
The system will track potentially dangerous objects against the Sun’s background and in deep space
Read more
Russia’s new envoy to UK not ruling out tit-for-tat measures amid visa spat
Andrei Kelin has described the current situation as outrageous
Read more
Drills involving Russian, Chinese and South African ships kick off in Cape Town
Earlier there were plans to carry out naval drills between South Africa and France and then Germany in the Cape of Good Hope area, which were rescheduled for next year
Read more
Kremlin troubled by calls for more sanctions against Russian sports
The Kremlin spokesman said that Russia’s sports authorities will continue to cooperate with the global sports community
Read more
Czarist-era treasure trove discovered in downtown Moscow
According to the preliminary valuation, the treasure is valued at about $15,700
Read more
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system to go on combat alert in December — top brass
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018
Read more
Russian aviation expands patrol area in Syria
According to Mi-35 helicopter’s commander Alexei Trefilov, currently Russian planes mainly fly to northern Syria
Read more
Western coalition delivers airstrikes in northern Syria — media
Al Mayadeen TV channel reports that the airstrikes targeted illegal oil refineries to the northeast of Aleppo
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
Swedish Court of Appeal upholds arbitration ruling in Gazprom-Naftogaz dispute
Svea Court of Appeal’s judgment cannot be appealed; awards in two more cases between the parties will be made in 2020
Read more
Daimler Truck acquires 15% in Russia's Kamaz
Previously Daimler Truck’s parent company, Daimler AG, held that share of stock
Read more
First Project 636.3 submarine enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
Overall, Russia’s Pacific Fleet will get six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines
Read more
Russia to modernize Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun systems for UAE
Russia delivered 50 Pantsyr-S systems in their export configuration and 1,000 missiles to the UAE in 2009-2013
Read more
Putin says public chose it, so call it ‘Neva’: Moscow - St. Petersburg highway gets named
Driving the full route from Moscow to St. Petersburg will take about five and a half hours along the new expressway
Read more
Belarusian opposition spends West’s money on mansions and cars, says president
Alexander Lukashenko said said that " if we don’t see something, then the Russians will hint"
Read more
Apple agrees to show Crimea as part of Russia on all its apps — Russian MP
The weather app used to list a number of Crimean cities as Ukraine's territory
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch production of new sniper rifle in 2020
The Lebedev handgun is in serial production, according to the developer
Read more
Share of foreign software in Russian state-run firms is still 90% — official
The US leads among the software producing countries the products of which are in demand with the Russian companies followed by Germany, the expert said
Read more
Washington imposes restrictions because Chinese economy is more efficient — Putin
Putin also said that the Chinese currency "has been gaining the position it deserves on the global financial market"
Read more
Russian latest frigate practices inter-operability with aircraft during White Sea trials
The forces of the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base will provide support for the trials
Read more
Russia creates killer drones to fight enemy UAVs
They are capable of tracking, intercepting and disabling the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles with the help of nets, Rostec senior official said
Read more
Shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet on December 26
The Admiralty Shipyard transferred the Project 636.3 first submarine to the Pacific Fleet on Monday, November 25
Read more
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Zelensky, Putin discuss gas talks, handover of Ukrainian ships — Zelenky’s office
"The Ukrainian head of state noted the importance of the recent return of Ukrainian ships from Russia," the Ukrainian presidential office said
Read more
Russia welcomes Dutch court’s ruling on Kerch Strait incident
On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian naval ships illegally crossed the Russian state border, trespassed into Russian territorial waters and conducted dangerous maneuvers
Read more
Second pilot dies of heart attack after emergency landing
The Aeroflot plane, en route from Moscow to Anapa, landed at Platov International Airport at 9.57 a.m.
Read more
Russia plans new trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile before yearend — source
The tests will take place at a naval range of the Northern Fleet, the source specified
Read more
Demonstration of Russia’s new Avangard system to US specialists was expected — expert
According to the Russian top brass, it was displayed for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective
Read more
Militants, White Helmets staging chemical provocations in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
The provocations are being plotted in Idlib de-escalation zone, according to the ministry
Read more
WADA confirms Russia faces four-year suspension from major sporting events
The WADA Executive Committee will consider the recommendations at a specially convened meeting in Paris on 9 December 2019
Read more
Turkey crossed red line when it started testing S-400 radars — US senator
The Pentagon refused to comment on whether the US personnel was taking part in Turkey’s trials of S-400 systems
Read more
OPEC mulls extending oil production cut deal for 3-6 months after March 2020 — sources
A high-ranking source informed that not only OPEC, but also OPEC+ countries agreed to extend output reduction after March
Read more
FlyDubai airliner’s crash in Rostov-on-Don in 2016 was pilots’ fault — IAC
On March 19, 2016 a passenger Boeing 737-800 of the United Arab Emirates’ FlyDubai airlines crashed near the runway at the airport of destination and fell apart
Read more
Russia’s 1st two Avangard hypersonic missile systems to assume combat duty — source
Work is underway to prepare and place the missiles into silos, according to the source
Read more