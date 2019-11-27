Possible WADA sanctions not applicable to Europe championships, World Cups - RUSADA

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Possible WADA sanctions against the Russian sports will not be applicable to national athletes competing in European championships, World Cups and other less important international events, a senior Russian anti-doping official said on Wednesday.

"Today, at a session of the Ad Hoc European Committee for the World Anti-Doping Agency (CAHAMA), lots of questions were asked to Chair of the Compliance Review Committee (CRC) Jonathan Taylor, and this is what he said: the possible WADA sanctions will not affect European Championships, World Cups and events of lower profile, because they are not listed as Major Event Organizers," Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya said.

"Therefore, Russians will be allowed to compete under the national flag at European championships and World Cups," she continued. "We can also said that Russians will not have to comply with some stricter anti-doping regulations, access to them will be granted under the regular procedure. At least, this is how it is supposed to be at present."

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

Among the recommended sanctions, the CRC suggested to bar Russia from all major international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies discovered in the 2012-2915 data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.