Putin: Russia to do utmost in hosting 2020 Euro Cup matches to make fans and UEFA happy

The Russian president said Saint Petersburg is among 12 European cities hosting the major European football championship, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary, and it was significant for Russia.

"We will do everything possible not to let down you, fans and players," Putin said addressing to UEFA President Ceferin during their meeting in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), that matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in Saint Petersburg would be organized at the highest level.

"It will be a special championship, because it will be celebrating its 60th anniversary," the Russian president said. "It will be significant for us because the very first championship 60 years ago was won by the team from the Soviet Union."

"Russia is a member of UEFA since its foundation date in 1954 and our representatives hold seats in almost every committee and commission of the organization," Putin continued.

He also reminded the UEFA president that during Ceferin’s visit to the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod the head of the European football body "highly evaluated Russia’s capabilities of hosting major international sports tournaments."

Ceferin told Putin he was confident that Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg would host matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup at a very high level.

UEFA President Ceferin praised how Russia hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup, adding that he had no doubts about the country’s ability of organizing such grand-scale tournaments at the highest possible level.

The president of Russia told Ceferin that the popularity of football in Russia keeps growing.

"This is probably the most popular sport, but the popularity keeps growing and, according to our estimates, about three million people are connected with football in one way or the other," Putin said adding that in his opinion "the popularity growth can be also attributed to the organization of major [football] tournaments in the country."

UEFA President Ceferin thanked Putin for an invitation to hold a meeting in St. Petersburg and added that UEFA is pleased to see that the sport of football is becoming more significant in Russia.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

Playing in Group I during the qualifications stage for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national football team finished second after Belgium and qualified for the major European football championship. The Final Draw for the championship will be held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. A total of 24 national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, will be divided into six groups with four teams in each.