Russian bobsleigh chief hopes for WADA’s ‘wise and weighed’ decision

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) reiterated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian Bobsleigh Federation (RBF) hopes for a "wise and weighed decision" on behalf of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding recent recommendations on sanctions against Russian sports, RBF President Yelena Anikina told TASS on Wednesday.

The CRC recommended barring Russia from all international sports competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

"Today we all share one topic and it is about the recommendations from the WADA Compliance Review Committee," Anikina said in an interview with TASS. "Many of us are certainly bewildered, some are shocked, we did not understand a lot of things from this document but we have discussed everything together today."

On Wednesday, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov chaired a meeting in Moscow with heads of Russian sports federations. The meeting was convened to discuss the current state of affairs in Russian sports in view of the recent recommendations from the WADA Compliance Review Committee.

"We understand very well the scale of the current work in the country regarding the fight against doping, this is going on not for the first year, but each time it keeps acquiring strange interpretations," she continued. "We hope that the WADA Executive Committee will make a wise, weighed and legally relevant decision, because everything in the current document looks at least strange from the legal viewpoint. It is queer because athletes must be the ones to bear the punishment."

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.