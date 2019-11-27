Russian Swimming Federation chief urges against speculating on doping issue

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. President of the Russian Swimming Federation Vladimir Salnikov believes that it is necessary to keep from speculating on the doping scandal that is unfolding around the Russian sports, Salnikov told TASS.

On Monday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee advised WADA to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with the organization’s code as well as impose certain sanctions on the Russian sport. Particularly, the committee recommended that Russian athletes should be banned from competing at international tournaments under the national flag while Russia should be prohibited to host international competitions. On Wednesday, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov held a working meeting with heads of Russian sports federations.

"A majority of heads of federations today gathered in the ministry, which means that we have a sports brotherhood and it is united in its understanding of the current situation," Salnikov claimed. "The meeting was useful, we heard each other’s opinions and received the key information — we are getting ready for the [Olympic] Games. I do not have a smallest grain of doubt about that because our athletes are doing just that right now. The situation is aggravated now by the fact that the press features broad discussions by people that only hold tiniest bits of information, and speculations arise from that."

"I don’t want to say that there is no reason to be perfectly calm, but there should not be a reason for panic either," the federation president added. "I believe that the position of heads and organizations on this issue is crystal clear. We are training, prepping for competitions and organizing sports events. I would like to call again on people to refrain from speculations and talks of horrors, life is difficult enough."

In September, WADA launched a probe into the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) compliance status after inconsistencies in the 2012-2015 database of the Moscow lab emerged. A special meeting of the WADA Executive Committee to deliver a final verdict in the Russian issue will be held on December 9.