Russian wrestlers prepping for Olympics irrespective of WADA situation — official

On Monday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee advised WADA to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with the organization’s code as well as impose certain sanctions on the Russian sport. Particularly, the committee recommended that Russian athletes were banned from competing at international tournaments under the national flag and Russia was prohibited from hosting international competitions. These recommendations were drafted following a probe into the inconsistencies that emerged in the Moscow Lab database. The WADA Executive Committee will hold a special meeting in Paris to deliver a final verdict on the Russian issue on December 9.

"Whatever the situation, our task is to obtain licenses, properly train athletes, meet WADA and Olympic Charter requirements, not forgetting about our personal responsibility for our sport and not shifting responsibility onto others," Mamiashvili stressed. "We continue our selection process for the Olympics, win licenses and gear up for championships. Each one should do their own job and then there would be far fewer problems."

The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo on July 24-August 9.