WADA’s recommended sanctions pose no threat to 2020 Chess Olympiad in Russia

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. A recommendation of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) special committee to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports tournaments does not pose a threat to the organization of international chess tournaments and they will be held as planned, Andrey Filatov, the president of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF), told TASS on Wednesday.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) repeated on Monday its November 23 recommendation for the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and also came up with a recommendation of additional sanctions against Russian sports.

The CRC recommended barring Russia from international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

"Russia will host all scheduled international chess tournaments," Filatov said. "These problems [of WADA] have nothing to do with us."

"The World [Rapid and Blitz] Chess Championship in December, the [2020] Candidates Tournament and [2020] Chess Olympiad will be held in line with the schedule," Filatov added.

The 2019 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, which is also called King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Championship, will be hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow between December 25 and 30.

The 2020 Candidates Tournament, which will decide who of the world’s top eight grandmasters will win the right to face reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, is scheduled to be held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg between March 15 and April 5, 2020.

Earlier this month, Filatov announced to TASS that the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk and Moscow would co-host the 2020 Chess Olympiad and the first-ever Chess Paralympiad (July 30 - August 4, 2020).