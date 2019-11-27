Kremlin finds worrisome proposals for more sanctions against Russian sports

"Let’s stay soberly-minded. This news is worrisome. We express regret in this connection," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin is concerned about proposals for more sanctions against Russian sports, but at the same time believes it is too early to comment on them before a final decision has been made.

"I believe it is impossible and premature to make any comments now, let alone far reaching ones, before these recommendations [by WADA’s compliance committee to the organization’s Executive Committee to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA non-compliant with the organization’s code and to take a number of sanctions against Russian sports] have taken the form of some decision," Peskov said.

Peskov also said that Russia’s sports authorities will continue to cooperate with the global sports community.

"The Russian sports authorities remain fully open for cooperation with the global sports community and WADA [the World Anti-Doping Agency]," he pointed out, adding that "detailed answers were given to questions that had been asked."

"I am sure that cooperation will continue," Peskov emphasized. He added that "we are facing a situation where the WADA Compliance Review Committee has issued some recommendations that we are not happy about." Peskov noted that "WADA’s Executive Committee will consider them later, in December."