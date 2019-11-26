Lokomotiv Moscow loses 0:2 to Beyer in Champions League group stage

Lokomotiv Moscow loses to Juventus at home in UEFA Champions League

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. FC Lokomotiv Moscow lost 0:2 to Germany's Beyer in the fifth match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The match toko place in Moscow in front on 25,757 spectators.

Beyer's Rifat Zhemaletdinov (11th minute) and Sven Bender (54th mibute) scored goals in this match.

Lokomotiv Moscow has now lost in three group stage matches, including to Spain's Atletico (0:2) and Italy's Juventus (1:2).

After five matches, Lokomotiv Moscow is in the fourth place of Group D with 3 points. Juventus is in the first place in Group D with 10 points, followd by Atletico with 7 points and Beyer with 6 points.

On December 11, Lokomotiv Moscow will play against Atletico, and Beyer will meet with Juventus.