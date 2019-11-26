RUSADA's Supervisory Board will make decision on appeal after WADA's verdict

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Supervisory Board will hold a session in 10 days after the final verdict of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee which will be announced on December 9, chairman of RUSADA's Supervisory Board Alexander Ivlev told TASS.

Earlier reports said that RUSADA session with participation of President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov, First Vice President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov, RUSADA representatives Mikhail Bukhanov and Ivlev, decided to authorize RUSADA's Supervisory Board with making a decision on WADA's final verdict. RUSADA will have 21 days to submit an appeal on WADA's decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"This decision was made in the framework of powers that the Board of Founders holds," Ivlev said. "I think that after WADA announces its decision on December 9, the Supervisory Board will hold a session, where we will discuss everything, study relevant materials, and then make a decision on what to do next," he added. "In the 10 days after the WADA decision, we will gather as the Supervisory Board, and then we will have more information about further actions," he noted.

Ivlev also said he hopes WADA will support this decision. "This decision is in line with those documents that regulate the activities of the agency and its supervisory board," he noted. "That's why I think our Western partners — WADA — should understand this decision, and I hope that they will welcome it," he concluded.

On Monday, WADA's Compliance Review Committee recommended to the Executive Committee to recognize RUSADA as non-compliant with the agency's code and to impose sanctions on Russian sports, including banning Russian athletes from competing at international competitions under the Russian flag for four years and banning international competitions on the Russian territory. The reason for the recommendation lay in the changes that were found in the data provided by the Moscow laboratory.