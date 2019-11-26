Russian sports chief says ‘no threats’ to 2020 Euro Cup matches’ hosting in Russia

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A recommendation of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) special committee to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports tournaments does not pose a threat to the country’s preparations to host matches of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Tuesday.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) advised the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on November 23 to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and on Monday, the CRC came up with an extended list of recommended sanctions against Russian sports.

The CRC recommended barring Russia from international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

"The dates of the matches have already been scheduled, many people are planning their trips," Kolobkov said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-1 television channel. "I believe that nothing threatens the Euro Cup, we are preparing for hosting the tournament in line with the schedule and we are waiting for the European championship."

"I would like to reiterate, that we have everything ready to welcome foreign guests and foreign teams," the Russian sports minister added.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (the Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 venues of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.