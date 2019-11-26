Russian Olympic official rules out conspiracy in WADA Committee’s recommendations

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Compliance Review Committee’s recommendations to bar Russian athletes from all international sports tournaments should not be linked with some sort of conspiracy, Honorary President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Vitaly Smirnov told TASS on Tuesday.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) advised the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on November 23 to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and on Monday, the CRC came up with an extended list of recommended sanctions against Russian sports.

The CRC recommended barring Russia from international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

"I believe that we need to wait for WADA to make a decision and I do not have an impression that there is some sort of conspiracy to deprive us of our participation in the Games and of our role on the sports arena," Smirnov, who is also an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said.

"I think that WADA will be thoroughly studying this issue," he said. "On the other hand, there is also the International Olympic Committee, which will be also discussing this issue at a meeting of the Executive Committee and at the session and we [Russia] have also an option of going to court."

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The new international standard on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.