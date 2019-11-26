FIFA is in permanent contact with WADA on Russian sports issues

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body FIFA is in permanent contact with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on possible sanctions against Russian sports, FIFA's press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"We will await the final considerations of the WADA Executive Committee on this matter until any potential material decision is taken by FIFA. FIFA is in permanent contact with WADA and ASOIF in this regard," the press service said in a statement.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) advised the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on November 23 to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and on Monday, the CRC came up with an extended list of recommended sanctions against Russian sports.

The CRC recommended barring Russia from international competitions for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

St. Petersburg is due to host four matches of the 2020 Euro Cup.