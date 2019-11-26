Putin to meet UEFA president in St. Petersburg on November 27

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in St. Petersburg on November 27. The Russian leader is also scheduled to have a meeting with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Martin Schwab during his working trip to St. Petersburg.

"There are bilateral meetings planned between the Russian president and President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Martin Schwab," the statement reads.