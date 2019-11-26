Putin to meet UEFA president in St. Petersburg on November 27

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to meet UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in St. Petersburg on November 27. The Russian leader is also scheduled to have a meeting with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Martin Schwab during his working trip to St. Petersburg.
"There are bilateral meetings planned between the Russian president and President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Martin Schwab," the statement reads.
Putin’s meeting with the UEFA president will take place two days after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that the Compliance Review Committee had submitted a recommendation to suspend Russia from international competitions for four years. This ban if approved will mean that Russian athletes are stripped of the national flag and anthem for these four years. Simultaneously, the committee proposes banning Russia from hosting international competitions in this period. The final decision will be made by the WADA Executive Committee on December 9 at a session in Paris.
St. Petersburg is scheduled to host three group-stages matches and a quarterfinal of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.