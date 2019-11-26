Ex-FIFA vice president: ‘Zero chances’ of UEFA stripping Russia of 2020 Euro Cup matches

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. It is impossible that the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) may strip Russia of the right to host matches of the 2020 Euro Cup in view of the recently recommended sanctions against Russian sports, Vyacheslav Koloskov, a former FIFA vice president, told TASS on Tuesday.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on November 23 to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and on Monday, the CRC came up with an extended list of recommended sanctions against Russian sports.

The CRC recommended to bar Russia from international competitions for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

"There are zero chances that Russia will be stripped of the right to host matches of the 2020 Euro Cup," Koloskov, who is also the president emeritus of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said in an interview with TASS. "Is there a chance that the Russian national team may be stripped of its right to play at this tournament? To be honest, this question does not need an answer."

"Decisions, which will be made by the WADA Executive Committee on December 9, have nothing to do with football and I have repeatedly commented on this issue," he continued.

"FIFA and UEFA have their own medical committees, their own anti-doping service and accredited laboratory," Koloskov said. "They have a complete database on our footballers."

"In line with the FIFA and UEFA regulations, doping testing is required at all competitions, at every match authorized by these organizations, including at the clubs level," he said. "Three players from each team are obliged to undergo doping testing."

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Playing in Group I during the qualifications for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, the Russian national football team finished second after Belgium and qualified for the major European football championship.