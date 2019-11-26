Sports authorities to pay Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s fine to WADA, says RUSADA chief

"The fine and the compensation for costs will be paid by the Russian sports authorities via RUSADA," Ganus said. "The payments of fines and compensation for costs are stipulated as sanctions by WADA standards, therefore there was nothing surprising about this provision [in the Compliance Review Commission’s recommendation to WADA]."

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. A fine of $100,000 imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will be paid by the Russian sports authorities, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS on Tuesday.

"As I have said earlier, the implications of the sanctions will be very serious for our sports," the RUSADA president added.

On November 25, the WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) advised the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee to strip RUSADA of its compliance status and on Monday, the CRC came up with an extended list of recommended sanctions against Russian sports.

The CRC recommended barring Russia from international competitions for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.

The Committee has also recommended that RUSADA "must pay all WADA’s costs on this file incurred since January 2019 and, in addition, a fine to WADA of 10% of its 2019 income or USD 100,000 (whichever is lower). This is the maximum fine available under the rules."

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The new international standard on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic Games.