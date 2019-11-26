Russian Olympic Champ in diving Zakharov slapped with 18-month suspension

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Olympic champion in springboard diving Ilya Zakharov has been suspended for a period of 18 months over violations of anti-doping regulations, Alexei Vlasenko, the president of the Russian Diving Federation (RDF), told TASS on Tuesday.

According to Vlasenko, the Russian diver was suspended for a year and a half for skipping three out-of-competition doping tests within a year. His disqualification starts from November 22, 2019 and Zakharov has 21 days to file an appeal against his suspension with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The RDF president said that Zakharov has skipped out-of-competition doping tests on October 21, 2018, on February 17 and June 11, 2019. The diver missed the 2019 FINA World Championship, hosted by South Korea’s Gwangju on July 12-28, citing a knee injury.

Vlasenko added that the 28-year-old diver has no intentions of appealing the suspension, since he had plans to wrap up his sports career.

Zakharov is a multiple-time winner and medalist of the World and European Championships. At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London he won gold in 3-meter Springboard and silver in 3-meter Springboard Synchro in pair with Yevgeny Kuznetsov.