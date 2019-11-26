Russia’s anti-doping chief sees no legal grounds to dispute WADA’s decision on sanctions

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) sees no legal grounds to challenge a possible decision by the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to impose sanctions on Russian sports, RUSADA President Yuri Ganus told TASS on Tuesday.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on Monday to bar Russia from international competitions for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sport events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris. Only RUSADA is vested with the right to challenge sanctions.

"RUSADA sees no legal grounds to dispute such decisions by the WADA Executive Committee because they comply with consequences of the international standard of compliance by the signatories. The deprivation of RUSADA’s compliance status is of technical nature, [it took place] due to the failure to meet one of the criteria for maintaining RUSADA’s conditional compliance," Ganus said.

"Let me remind you that RUSADA was granted conditional and not unconditional compliance. And the first essential requirement linked with the transfer of the database unaltered has not been fulfilled. The experts working for the sports authorities failed to provide clear and reasonable explanations on inconsistencies and this was important. This served as the cause for technical non-compliance and there are no grounds to dispute it," he added.

RUSADA may be stripped of its compliance status on December 9 due to inconsistencies found in the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory data transferred to WADA.