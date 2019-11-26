Khabib Nurmagomedov to defend his UFC title vs. Tony Ferguson in Brooklyn in April

TASS, November 26. Russian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have signed to fight American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn (US) on April 18, 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz said via Twitter.
"Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it April 18th the eagle will land in Brooklyn one more time. This one is for the fans," he wrote and attached a screenshot of the contract signed.
Nurmagomedov, 31, has already defended his lightweight title twice - last time in September against another American, Dustin Poirier. The Russian claimed the belt in April 2018 when he defeated US Al Iaquinta by decision at UFC 223. His first title defense took place on October 7, 2018 - Khabib prevailed over Irishman Conor McGregor by submitting him with a neck crank in the fourth. The victory over Poirier was the 12th for Nurmagomedov in the UFC, overall the Russian had 28 MMA fights and won all of them.
Ferguson was one of the key contenders for the lightweight title bout. He has yet to sign the contract but his management is interested in having the fight at the Brooklyn event. The American, 35, also had 28 MMA fights winning 25 of them and losing three. Ferguson is also on a 12-match winning streak currently.
The upcoming possible bout is the fifth attempt to have a fight between the martial artists in the UFC history. Initially, the fighters were supposed to meet in December 2015 but the Russian was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Later, the fight was rescheduled to April 2016 but then it was Ferguson’s time to pull out due to respiratory issues. The 2017 fight also failed to be held when Nurmagomedov was taken to hospital after weight loss-related problems, while the fourth attempt to organize their match in 2018 was unsuccessful as well when Ferguson injured his knee and withdrew from the fight.