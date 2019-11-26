Khabib Nurmagomedov to defend his UFC title vs. Tony Ferguson in Brooklyn in April

TASS, November 26. Russian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have signed to fight American Tony Ferguson at a UFC event in Brooklyn (US) on April 18, 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz said via Twitter. "Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it April 18th the eagle will land in Brooklyn one more time. This one is for the fans," he wrote and attached a screenshot of the contract signed.

Here we go. The champ signed his bout agreement against tony Ferguson. This man has been asking for this ass whooping and now he has earned it April 18th the eagle will land in Brooklyn one more time. This one is for the fans. pic.twitter.com/ifG2f9Yt9l — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 26, 2019

Nurmagomedov, 31, has already defended his lightweight title twice - last time in September against another American, Dustin Poirier. The Russian claimed the belt in April 2018 when he defeated US Al Iaquinta by decision at UFC 223. His first title defense took place on October 7, 2018 - Khabib prevailed over Irishman Conor McGregor by submitting him with a neck crank in the fourth. The victory over Poirier was the 12th for Nurmagomedov in the UFC, overall the Russian had 28 MMA fights and won all of them.

Read also Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov has no plans to retire in next two years