WADA confirms Russia may be barred from major sporting events for another 4 years

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed that its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended the organization’s Executive Committee to bar Russia from taking part in international competitions for four years, the WADA press service said.

The WADA Executive Committee will consider the recommendations at a specially convened meeting in Paris on 9 December 2019.

The recommendations apply to all major international events. The CRC suggests that Russian government officials or representatives may not be appointed to sit and may not sit as members of the boards or committees or any other bodies of any Code Signatory (or its members) or association of Signatories. Besides, they may not participate in or attend the following events to be held in the reported period, such as the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (summer and winter), Youth Olympic Games (summer and winter), or any other major international sporting event. Moreover, top executives and members of the Executive Board/Governing Board of either the Russian Olympic Committee or the Russian Paralympic Committee may participate in or attend any major sporting event staged during the four-year period.

In line with the recommendations, Russian athletes and their support personnel may only participate in major events staged in the four-year period if they are able to demonstrate that they are not implicated in any way by the non-compliance (i.e., they are not mentioned in incriminating circumstances in the McLaren reports, there are no positive findings reported for them in the database, and no data relating to their samples has been manipulated).

However, even if access to major sporting competitions is granted, an athlete will not be able to compete under the national flag and will have to wear a neutral uniform. Besides, the committee suggests prohibiting hoisting the Russian flag at any major event throughout the entire term of the disqualification.

On top of that, the CRC suggests that Russia may not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major sporting event in the four-year period. If the right to host a major event has already been awarded to Russia, the committee recommends re-assigning it to another country, unless it is legally or practically impossible to do so.

Also, Russia is prohibited from bidding to host major sporting events during the four-year period, regardless of whether the planned event is to take place during this period or later.

A separate provision states that Russia may not bid for the right to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, irrespective of whether the bidding takes place during or after the four year period.

New York Times reported earlier on Monday that CRC recommended Russia face a four-year ban from global sports. If those recommendations are approved, Russian athletes would have to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in neutral uniforms.

Shortly after the publication, the director general of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA Yuri Ganus urged not to pay attention to media reports and wait for the official response from WADA. However, he warned against "having any illusions." "The sanctions will be fairly serious; we should get ready for hardships," he added.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee’ recommendations were based on the reports by the WADA Intelligence and Investigations team and by independent forensic experts. The reports relate to several inconsistencies found in the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory data transferred to WADA, which the Committee examined at its meeting on November 17.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of RUSADA with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that WADA experts would be granted access before December 31, 2018 to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The new international standard on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries, where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code, may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic Games.