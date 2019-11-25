Russian Olympic Committee may strip athletics federation RusAF of its membership status

A ROC work group held a session on Monday with the participation of RusAF acting President Yulia Tarasenko. Former RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin submitted a letter of resignation on November 23 in view of accusations against him and three more RusAF officials for their alleged interference into an investigation of a case involving Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko. The Russian athlete was suspended in August for his repeated failures to inform anti-doping officials about his whereabouts, which is a violation of anti-doping regulations.

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) may be stripped of its membership status with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the president of the Russian Olympics governing body said on Monday.

"If our recommendation [on the complete reshuffle of RusAF’s management and early termination of Presidium’s powers] is ignored, we will consider an issue of RusAF’s membership with the Russian Olympic Committee at our next [ROC] Executive Committee’s session," ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov was quoted as saying by the ROC press service.

The ROC president said it was necessary to draw a clear-cut plan of actions on the interaction with the world governing athletics body, World Athletics, and other international organizations.

"At the same time the priority for us is to provide for the participation of Russian track and field athletes in the Olympic Games next year," he continued. "We are doing everything possible for clean athletes, who have cleared the qualifying tournaments, to participate in the Olympics in Tokyo."

"They [clean athletes] have nothing to do with the accusations in regard to RusAF’s officials and their right to fight for the Olympic medals must be observed," Pozdnyakov added.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) a day earlier. According to the World Athletics statement last week, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

The suspension of Russia’s governing athletics body has been ruled to remain in force 12 times since its introduction in 2015 with the most recent decision made on September 23, before the start of the 2019 World Championships in Qatar’s Doha on September 27-October 6.

World Athletics allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.