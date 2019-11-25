Russian Olympic chief urges complete reshuffle of RusAF’s administration

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has recommended the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) to resort to measures on the complete reshuffle in the administration of the national track and field athletics body, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Monday.

A ROC work group held a session on Monday with the participation of RusAF Acting President Yulia Tarasenko.

"We hold a clear-cut stance — an extraordinary reporting and election conference must be convened as soon as possible to make a complete reshuffle in the administration of RusAF and to announce an early termination of powers of the current Presidium," Pozdnyakov stated.

Stripping athletics federation RusAF of its membership status

RusAF may be stripped of its membership status with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the president of the Russian Olympics governing body said on Monday.

"If our recommendation [on the complete reshuffle of RusAF’s management and early termination of Presidium’s duties] is ignored, we will consider an issue of RusAF’s membership with the Russian Olympic Committee at our next [ROC] Executive Committee’s session," ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov was quoted as saying by the ROC press service.