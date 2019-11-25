Russian anti-doping chief believes WADA is set to impose serious sanctions

The WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on November 23 to strip RUSADA of its compliance status. The WADA Executive Committee is scheduled to convene on December 9 in Paris to discuss this issue.

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. The Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to impose a number of serious sanctions against the Russian sports and the list of these sanctions will be announced on December 9, Yury Ganus, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told TASS on Monday.

RUSADA has nothing to do with WADA’s ‘further responses’ list on Moscow Lab data

"We will learn later about the draft list of sanctions, while the final list of sanctions will be announced on December 9, therefore it is still early to speak about this issue," Ganus said.

"However, sanctions will follow in any case and they will be very serious," the president of RUSADA added.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee’s recommendations last week were based on the reports by the WADA Intelligence and Investigations team and by independent forensic experts. The reports relate to several inconsistencies found in the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory data transferred to WADA, which the Committee examined at its meeting on November 17.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The new international standard on the compliance status states that athletes coming from countries, where national anti-doping agencies are non-compliant with the WADA Code, may be barred from all international tournaments, including the Olympic Games.