Russian sports authorities plan to continue cooperating with WADA

"First of all, we need to wait for decisions on this issue to be made," Peskov said when asked by a journalist whether it was possible that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) would be stripped of its compliance status with WADA.

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian sports authorities have provided the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with all required explanations and will continue cooperating with the global anti-doping body, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Our sports authorities are in permanent contacts and plan maintaining them in the future cooperating with the international sports society and WADA. So far there were no decisions on the issue," Peskov said adding that the Russian side "have provided all the necessary answers" to questions regarding the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory’s database.

"Let’s wait for the results to come after the analysis of the answers, which were provided by the Russian side," he added.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on November 23 to strip RUSADA of its compliance status.

The Committee's recommendations are based on the reports by the WADA Intelligence and Investigations team and by independent forensic experts. The reports relate to several inconsistencies found in the Moscow Laboratory data transferred to WADA, which the Committee examined at its meeting on November 17.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).