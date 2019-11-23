Russia’s athletics chief announces his resignation

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Head of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin said on Saturday he had tendered his resignation.

"Now I have submitted my resignation request to the presidium," he said at a meeting of RusAF’s governing body.

On Thursday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin and four members of the All-Russia Athletics Federation for their interference in the investigation of Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko's case who had been temporarily banned from competing in August 2018 after repeatedly violating the anti-doping rules to provide whereabouts information.