WADA's Committee recommends to strip RUSADA of compliance status

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee has recommended to the Executive Committee to strip the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) of the status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code, the WADA press service said.

The Committee's recommendations are based on reports by WADA Intelligence and Investigations and by independent experts. The reports were devoted to several inconsistencies found in the Moscow Laboratory data transferred to WADA and were considered at the Committee meeting on November 17. Further assessment included consideration of responses provided by the Russian side to a list of technical questions asked by WADA Intelligence and Investigations and experts.

WADA's Executive Committee will make a final decision on RUSADA at an emergency session on December 9.