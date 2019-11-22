Russian Olympic Committee to hold session on reinstating athletics federation on Monday

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will hold a session of the working group on cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and World Athletics on reinstating the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), head of ROC Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS.

On Thursday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin for meddling in the investigation into Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko who was temporarily suspended from competitions in early August 2018 for multiple breaches of anti-doping rules. The World Athletics (previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF) uncovered cases of falsification of certain documents that the athlete provided to explain reasons behind the violations. The AIU teamed up with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for a 15-month investigation, which revealed that RusAF officials were involved in providing false explanations and forged documents to explain Lysenko’s violations.

Apart from Shlyakhtin, six other RusAF officials were suspended as well as Lysenko himself and his coach Yevgeny Zagorulko who are separately facing charges of violating the anti-doping rules.

"On Monday, a session of the ROC working group on reinstating the ARAF will take place," Pozdnyakov said.