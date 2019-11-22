Russian team to prep for Euro 2020 taking Copenhagen match into account, says coach

The draw ceremony was held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Swiss Nyon and determined that Russia will play two out of three group matches on home turf in St. Petersburg. The match against Denmark, however, will be played in the Danish capital. Belgium is set to play alongside Russia and Denmark in Group B.

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Russian national football team will get ready for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship considering the fact that one group-stage match will be played in Copenhagen, head coach of the Russian team Stanislav Cherchesov told TASS.

"The result of today’s draw ceremony we took as it is," Cherchesov said. "The factor of playing at home is important, but fortune favored the Danes who will play all their group matches at home. Nothing to worry about, we will take this into account for preparations. Judging from a logistics point of view, it would be more convenient to play in one location but, I repeat, it was not up for anyone to choose."

The group stage draw ceremony will be held on November 30 in Bucharest, it will determine the dates for the Russian matches. The fourth team to complete Group B will only be known later after the draw is held. "Euro 2020 preparations have already been planned, we just need to settle some factors relating to the opponents in matches," the head coach added.

The Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championships between June 12 and July 12. Russia’s St. Petersburg will host three group-stage matches and a quarterfinal. The matches are also scheduled to be held in London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Bilbao, Glasgow, Budapest and Amsterdam.