Doubles match to decide winner of Davis Cup QF between Russia, Serbia

TASS, November 22. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov has lost to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the second quarterfinal match at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid, Spain.

Djokovic, 32, eased past Khachanov, 23, claiming a 6-3, 6-3 victory to put Serbia on the scoreboard. Earlier, Russian Andrey Rublev dominated Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-2 to get the first point in the quarterfinal. Djokovic’s victory means that the two countries are now ties 1-1 and the decisive doubles match will determine a semifinalist. The doubles match will be played between the Russian team of Rublev and Khachanov and Serbia’s squad of Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki. The quarterfinal winner will play Canada on November 23 for the right to qualify for the final.

Djokovic is currently ranked second in the world, while Khachanov sits at No. 17. It was their third meeting with Djokovic now leading 2-1.