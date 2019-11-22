Russia's Rublev claims first win in Davis Cup QF against Serbia

TASS, November 22. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has thrashed Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in the first rubber of the Davis Cup Finals quarterfinal between Russia and Serbia in Madrid, Spain.

Rublev, 22, prevailed 6-1, 6-2. He is currently No. 23 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, while Krajinovic, 27, is placed at No. 40.

This victory means that the Russian team now leads 1-0 and is one win away from the semifinals. Later on Friday, another Russian Karen Khachanov is set to square off with world No. 2 Novak Djokovic, while the doubles match will be decided between the Russian team of Rublev and Khachanov and Serbia’s squad of Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki. The quarterfinal winner will play Canada on November 23 for the right to qualify for the final.