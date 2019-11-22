Kremlin sees no links between RusAF issue and Russia’s Tokyo Olympics participation

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The situation in the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) is not directly related to the issue of Russian athletes’ participation in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"This situation undeniably requires attention of our sports authorities. I am convinced that [they] are addressing the issue. However, I don’t see any direct links [between this issue and] the Olympics’ participation," he said.

On Thursday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin for meddling in the investigation into Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko who was temporarily suspended from competitions in early August 2018 for multiple breaches of anti-doping rules. The World Athletics (previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF) uncovered cases of falsification of certain documents that the athlete provided to explain reasons behind the violations. The AIU teamed up with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for a 15-month investigation which revealed that RusAF officials were involved in providing false explanations and forged documents to explain Lysenko’s violations.

Apart from Shlyakhtin, six other RusAF officials were suspended as well as Lysenko himself and his coach Yevgeny Zagorulko who are separately facing charges of violating the anti-doping rules.

The RusAF was stripped of its World Athletics membership in November 2015 after an investigation conducted by a World Anti-Doping (WADA) commission led by Richard Pound. Later, the suspension was extended several times. In 2016, Russian track and field athletes were cleared to compete at international tournaments as neutrals. In order to take part in them Russians need to obtain a special permit from World Athletics.