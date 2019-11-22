UFC champion Nurmagomedov’s boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather possible — father

Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov has no plans to retire in next two years

Mayweather earlier announced that he would come out of retirement in 2020. At the same time, both the boxer and the martial artist hinted at a possible fight.

"For this [bout with Mayweather] we need half a year of training with Vasily Lomachenko [Ukrainian professional boxer — TASS] team. We are in talks with him and we’ll see," Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov’s last fight was held in Abu Dhabi on September 7 when he routed American Dustin Poirier. The Russian has never been defeated and enjoys a winning streak of 28 victories in a row. Mayweather has already had experience of fighting a martial artist in boxing-rules fights with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.