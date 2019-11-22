ARAF lawyers look into accusations against Federation’s leadership — press service

MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. Lawyers of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) are looking into the accusations brought against ARAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin and some other senior officers of the Federation, ARAF Spokesperson Natalya Yukhareva told TASS on Thursday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has temporarily suspended President of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin citing his involvement in the case of Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko.

Among the other suspended persons are All-Russia Athletics Federation Executive Director Alexander Parkin, head of the Federation’s department for sports programs Yelena Orlova, ARAF anti-doping coordinator Yelena Ikonnikova, president of the Moscow Region’s Athletic Federation Artur Karamyan and high jump coach Yevgeny Zagorulko.

"We have received the documents today, at the moment the lawyers are studying the factual background and the charges brought against them. We are speaking about temporary suspension. An investigation is underway, its details are confidential," Yukhareva said.

Early in August, Danil Lysenko was suspended from competing due to repeated violations of anti-doping rules. The athlete is accused of forging documents that he provided in an attempt to explain the reasons for his violations.