Shlyakhtin to leave post of ARAF head for duration of investigation

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Dmitry Shlyakhtin has told TASS that he will temporarily leave the post of the head of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) for the duration of the investigation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

On Thursday, the AIU provisionally suspended Shlyakhtin and four other representatives of the ARAF. They were accused of violating anti-doping rules by forging documents which high jumper Danil Lysenko presented to explain why he missed a doping test.

"It is important to understand the circumstances of these accusations, and it will be possible only after consulting lawyers. Resignation? Let's wait for the presidium session which will be held in the nearest future, and everything will be sorted out there," Shlyahtin said. "Of course, I will temporarily leave the post for the time of provisional suspension, and I will defend my nome in court as well," he added.