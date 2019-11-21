ARAF president suspended over Lysenko case, AIU press service reports

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has temporarily suspended President of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) Dmitry Shlyakhtin over interference with a probe regarding Russian track and field athlete Danil Lysenko, the AIU press service reports.

All-Russia Athletics Federation Executive Director Alexander Parkin has also been temporarily suspended.

Early in August, Danil Lysenko was suspended from competing due to repeated violations of anti-doping rules. The athlete is accused of forging documents that he provided in an attempt to explain the reasons for his violations.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the All-Russia Athletics Federation's membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations. However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.