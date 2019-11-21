Russian tennis team progresses into Davis Cup QFs

TASS, November 21. The Russian national men’s tennis team has reached the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals held in Madrid, Spain after the Serbian team defeated France in their group stage tie, a result that helped the Russians secure one of the two spots of best teams that finish last in their groups.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, world No. 2, claimed victory for the team in the second match against France, defeating Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-3 and prevailing in the tie 2-0. The dead doubles rubber between Serbia and France will be played later today.

Serbia’s victory means that Russia qualifies for the quarterfinals at this year’s revamped and updated Davis Cup. The new format pits 18 neational teams split into six groups against each other, with six group winners going straight into the quarterfinals, while the two remaining spots go to two best countries placed second which are determined by the sets and games won and lost.

The Russian team inaugurated the first edition of the overhauled Davis Cup in their match against the defending champions - Croatia - winning the tie 3-0. Then, the Russian team that features Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev and Evgeny Donskoy lost to world No.1 Rafael Nadal-led Spain 2-1.

A draw ceremony will determine who Russia will face in the quarterfinals to keep their Davis Cup hopes alive. It will either be Serbia or Spain.

The Davis Cup Finals will be completed on November 24, the revamped tournament now offers $20 million in prize money.

The Davis Cup has been held since 1900. The most successful country in the history of the tournament is the United States, lifting the trophy 32 times. The Russian national team won the prestigious competition twice in 2002 and 2006.